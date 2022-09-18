The Children’s Shop recently installed a little free library to encourage families to stop by and check out a book, along with its new location and services.
Corsicana Main Street hosted a small ribbon cutting ceremony Monday, Sept. 12 in front of the clothing and gift boutique’s new location at 305 N. Beaton.
“We are excited to see this project expand downtown and see how this initiative will reach more of our youth in the community,” said Amy Tidwell, Main Street Director. “Enriching Corsicana with a vibrant Main Street program includes not only our unique merchants and historic buildings but also injecting our downtown with special programs like the Free Little Library project.”
Children’s Shop owner Claire Irvin opened the new location about six months ago, although the business itself has been a downtown staple for over 70 years.
Irvin said she grew up wearing clothes from the store and wanted to continue its legacy.
Updates include a social media-friendly atmosphere, with space available for parties, events and classes. A life-sized dollhouse is set up for kids to explore as parents browse.
In addition to the modern location, Irvin said she offers an online boutique and strives to offer affordable options and more activities to make all customers feel welcome.
Irvin said she wanted to incorporate the history of the business when she hung the original sign inside the store.
On the Net: www.childrensshoptx.com
