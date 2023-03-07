The Children’s Shop in downtown Corsicana will host its One Year (under new ownership) Anniversary Celebration event from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 24. Store owner Claire Irvin said she is thrilled to celebrate the success of the past year, filled with connecting with customers and providing families with high quality baby, children, and teen apparel and accessories.
Claire Irvin, born and raised in Corsicana, has been actively involved in many community-wide initiatives over the past year. Giving back is extremely important to Claire, and she has generously provided for others in the community in many ways. During the holidays, The Children’s Shop donated Christmas gifts to families in need, and throughout the year, it supplied clothing and baby items to the Hope Center.
Over the past year, The Children’s Shop “Party Room” has become a unique, new venue for baby showers and birthday parties. During this short time, Claire has hosted over 50 baby showers and birthday parties, providing themed party packages with personalized refreshments. Many customers love the life-size dollhouse for children to enjoy while their parents shop, as well as during parties. Most recently, the store began carrying a Mommy + Me collection and home décor, and they will soon be expanding their inventory to carry larger baby items such as car seats, strollers, and ride-on toys.
The One Year Celebration event will have activities for the whole family: free face painting, a free balloon animal artist, a bounce house, and corn hole board games. There will also be food trucks available with a variety of items for purchase.
“I am so excited to invite our customers to this night of celebration,” Claire stated. “I want to show my appreciation to our community for trusting my small business and allowing us to serve their families this year. Please bring your littles out to enjoy a fun evening with us!”
During the celebration, The Children’s Shop will announce upcoming, exciting news in store for its customers. To honor the special One Year Anniversary date, March 24, there will be an event discount of 24% off all items in the store during regular store hours and throughout the party celebration.
For more information, please follow The Children’s Shop on Facebook and Instagram or call 903-872-1011. You can also shop online at www.childrensshoptx.com
