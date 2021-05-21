The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 1191 held its monthly meeting Tuesday, May 11 at the Sirloin Stockade in Corsicana. Guest speaker was Lydia Bailey, Executive Director of the Children's Advocacy Center, who spoke on the Court Appointed Special Advocates, CASA, and the Children's Advocacy Program.
Using volunteers, the CASA program ensures children removed from a family have a caseworker to help provide a voice for each child. Thirty to thirty-five hours of training is provided for each volunteer. CASA recruits, trains and supervises community volunteers so that every abused or neglected child who needs a special advocate has one Child Advocates of Navarro County serves children who have been victims of abuse or neglect. There is no charge to the family. Bailey said about 120 children are served in Navarro County each year. Funding is primarily through federal and state grants.
To learn more, visit www.govserv.org/US/Corsicana/150662858322759/CASA-of-Navarro-County or www.facebook.com/kidadvocates
NARFE Chap. 1191 covers Ellis, Navarro and adjacent parts of the surrounding counties. Membership in NARFE is open to all active and retired federal employees and their spouses, former federal employees, and former spouses who are entitled to a federal survivor annuity.
For more information, please call Midlothian at 972-268-5793 or 972-775-2463, Waxahachie 469-552-6649, Ennis 214-949-6197, Red Oak 412-722-6307, or Corsicana 903-874-3092. You may also go to www.narfe.org or visit NARFE Chapter 1191 on Facebook.
