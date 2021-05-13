The Navarro County Early Childhood Coalition offers a free screening of a documentary about children and their overall health. "Resilience - The Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope" shows how toxic stress can trigger hormones that wreak havoc on the brains and bodies of children, putting them at a greater risk for disease, homelessness, prison time and early death.
While the impact of poverty can worsen the risk, no segment of society is immune. "Resilience," however, also documents trailblazers in pediatrics, education and social welfare using cutting-edge science and field-tested therapies to protect children from generational cycles of violence, addiction and disease.
One of the event's organizers is Rachel Gillespie, who directs a program for Presbyterian Children's Homes and Services. She explains that high “doses” of stress during childhood get into our bodies, change our brains and lead to lifelong health and social problems. Those can include heart disease, diabetes, asthma, domestic violence, substance abuse and cancer.
"We picked the film because it makes the science digestible to everyone and proves that cycles of disease and adversity can be broken,” she said.
"Resilience" has been chosen for international film festivals in Minneapolis, Martha's Vineyard, Seattle, Louisville and other cities. The trailer is available at www.youtube.com/watch?v=We2BqmjHN0k
The film's director, James Redford, was the son of actor Robert Redford and earned numerous awards for his writing, directing and producing.
This in-person screening will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 21 at the Corsicana Palace. Only 75 attendees can be admitted, so parents and community members are encouraged to register for a seat through NavarroCountyEarly.org. Popcorn and water will be provided.
