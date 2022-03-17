The Little Free Library Scavenger Hunt continues through Monday, March 21. Organized by the Navarro County Early Childhood Coalition, the Scavenger Hunt is a free, family-friendly activity that involves puzzles about gnomes.
Children will stamp a booklet at each Little Free Library to earn points towards prizes. Extra points are awarded for sending a selfie to Rachel.Gillespie@pchas.org.
The clues at each location refer to gnomes. For example, one puzzle says, “A garden gnomes almost always wears…” and solving a picture code produces the correct answer. Another puzzle uses a code with numbers and letters. Prizes include activity books, snow cones, sidewalk chalk, bubbles and even a gift card to the local trampoline park.
The Early Childhood Coalition includes childcare professionals, educators, Presbyterian Children's Homes and Services, VOICE and other agencies. The Scavenger Hunt encourages family connection and skills used in reading.
Parents register by emailing Rachel.Gillespie@pchas.org for instructions, a map and a “passport” to stamp. While supplies last, they may receive a gift card to help with the cost of gas. Carpooling is encouraged. The Scavenger Hunt began March 14 and ends March 21.
