Editor's Note: The following story was originally published March 5, 2022.
Corsicana Chili's is teaming up with local teen Samantha Thompson from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 30 to donate 20% of your total ticket to the American Heart Association by showing this flier while ordering.
To see Samantha Thompson today you probably wouldn’t realize you’re looking at a miracle.
Samantha, an eighth grader at Mildred Junior High School, was born 14 years ago with a congenital heart condition that required three open-heart surgeries by the time she was 3 years old.
Samantha said doesn’t remember much from that time, but for her parents, Corsicana High School coach Darrell and Jenny Thompson, it’s a memory that’s seared into their minds, making each day with their daughter all the more special.
Now, Samantha is a healthy, happy budding actress with a growing list of local stage credits and an effervescent smile. Sure, she’s grateful for the life she has, but gratitude itself isn’t enough for her. That’s why, since elementary school, Samantha has dedicated herself to raising awareness and funds on behalf of heart-focused organizations, and that hard work has led to her this year being named a Teen of Impact by the American Heart Association.
The title Teen of Impact is one of the most prestigious honors the American Heart Association bestows each year in appreciation for young peoples’ efforts toward supporting heart health in their communities. What it also means is that Samantha and her team of assembled friends and family members are competing against Teens of Impact from six other states to see who can raise the most money to help further the American Heart Association’s mission.
Samantha has raised more than $6,300. Her goal is to meet or exceed $15,000 before the competition ends Thursday, April 7.
Every bit counts in combating heart disease, which remains the leading cause of death in the United States according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Each year, cardiovascular disease is attributed as the underlying cause in nearly 900,000 American deaths, underscoring the urgency of Samantha’s work.
You can visit app.mobilecause.com/vf/SAMANTHATOI or text SAMANTHATOI to 71777 to contribute to Samantha’s campaign. But even if you’re not able to give, you can still spread the word about a great local kid making a big impact.
