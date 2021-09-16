Christmas In Action board members are currently reviewing new projects and will make visits to prospective clients to make assessments of the requested repairs. The board will make presentations of possible jobs to volunteers at the First Baptist Church’s Family Life Center from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.
Volunteers will perform repair work for people in need Saturday, Oct. 2 and Oct. 9. Volunteers will be able to select the job they want to help with.
After suspending its operations last year due to COVID-19, Christmas in Action is ready to resume its work this fall.
The non-profit organization is beginning its 15th year serving Navarro County residents by repairing and renovating homes of low income, elderly, and/or disabled individuals through Christian value principle at no cost to the homeowner.
CIA depends on donations from caring institutions for its financial needs and volunteers for its worker staff.
“We will begin our efforts the last week of September and the first week of October,” said CIA President Alvis Reeves. “Much will depend on when we can again gather our wonderful volunteers. They are the heart of Christmas in Action and the ones that extend themselves to minister to those less fortunate members of our community. These actions are in response to our merciful Lord’s commandants.”
To volunteer or donate, contact Reeves at areeves2@swbell.net or call 903-875-8727.
