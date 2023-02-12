Navarro County Christmas in Action’s board met recently to elect new Directors. The new co-Directors are George Winningham and Karen Cook. The Board also reviewed 2022 results in which 31 projects were completed repairing damaged homes, new roofs replaced and several wheel chair ramps.
The Board also made preliminary plans for 2023 with one of the major projects of replacing our volunteer teams to meet previous numbers of 500 to 600 members along with 55 projects completed.
To learn more about Christmas in Action or to contact members, visit its website at CIA-Navarro.com.
