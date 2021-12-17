Christmas parade brings cheer to seniors
A group of local agencies led by New Century Hospice brought a little Christmas cheer to area senior citizens Thursday with a drive-by Christmas parade.
“Since COVID changed everything we try to all get together and bring a little joy to those who may not be able to get out,” said Jennifer Tatum Cottengame, of Legacy Rehabilitation and Healthcare.
The procession included first responders such as the Corsicana police and fire departments and visited Brookdale Assisted Living , Country Meadows Nursing and Rehab, Epic Nursing and Rehab, Navarro Regional, Corsicana Senior Center, Cambridge Crossing and Corsicana Housing Authority.
