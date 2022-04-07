With one final riveting performance, the Corsicana High School One-Act Play closed its season recently at the Bi-District event in Mesquite, finishing as Runner Up in Alternative One Act Play. The CHS thespians performed William Cameron’s “Violet Sharp,” based on the 1932 Lindbergh kidnapping.
Despite not advancing from Bi-District, the 20-student ensemble did claim a league title, winning the District 14-5A contest prior to Bi-District.
“We are very proud of our students for working hard and telling an incredible story,” said Alyssa Bain, Tiger Theatre Company Director. “Although we will not move on, we are happy with the journey that we went on.”
Bain was assisted by Debbie Taylor, CHS Theatre Arts Instructor.
