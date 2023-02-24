Bethel AME Church invites the public to celebrate Black History Month at 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb 26 at 101 N. Fourth St. The theme will be "Women of the Civil Rights Movement." Pastor Bob Uzzel's message will be titled, "We Shall Overcome."
Church News: Bethel AME presents ‘Women of the Civil Rights Movement’
- From Staff Reports
