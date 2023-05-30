Lighthouse of Praise Ministries invites all to attend at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 11, at 200 East Collin Street.
The featured guest speaker will be Betty Jones. Jones has worked as a deliverance minister since the early 1970s.
She and her husband pastored under the leadership of Pastor John Osteen in South Texas.
She continues working as a counselor, a deliverance minister, a prophetic voice, and an evangelist.
Betty has been on the front lines of deliverance for more than four decades all across America as well as in other countries. She has written the book Freedom on Purpose which teaches the history and components of deliverance and equips one to perform self-deliverance and deliverance on others. Betty will share from her book as well as her personal stories and experiences.
Betty states in the introduction to her book “I compiled this resource book to help give you the tools I did not have. I have gathered this information from various sources over the decades…… It is my prayer that you use this book to prepare yourself to set the captives free.”
Join us and be blessed.
Lighthouse of Praise Ministries is located at downtown Corsicana at the intersection of Collin Street and Commerce Street at 200 East Collin Street.
