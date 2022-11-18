The holiday season can be especially lonely for people grieving the loss of a loved one. Many in our community have lost family members and friends recently, especially during the pandemic.
A two hour seminar, “Surviving the Holidays,” from 2 to 4 p.m. at Highpoint Church Saturday, Dec. 3 can provide hope and solace.
This event will give practical tips on how to get through the holidays after losing a spouse, parent, child, sibling or friend. The program features a 30 minute video followed by discussion, where participants can share with others who understand what they are experiencing.
In addition, the participants will be given a personal survival booklet with daily encouragement and helpful exercises for the days ahead.
Highpoint Church, formerly Memorial Baptist Church, is located across from Corsicana High School and next to Griffin-Roughton Funeral Home.
