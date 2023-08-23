From Staff Reports
Longtime local restaurant Cicis Pizza, located at 3731 W. Hwy 31 in Corsicana gears up to celebrate its 30th anniversary on Wednesday, Aug. 23. Paul DePugh, owner of the pizza haven, is showing appreciation for its loyal customers to commemorate the special day by having a $3.99 all-you-can-eat buffet.
The mayor, Mike Fletcher, along with the communication director of the local school district, Raymond Linex, will be at the venue celebrating alongside the Corsicana community of family and friends.
After three decades, the restaurant's anniversary is a testament to the team’s dedication and unwavering passion for serving family friendly food, while fostering strong community connections as a dining destination.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.