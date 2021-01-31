The Garden Bros. Circus set for Tuesday, Feb. 2 at the Navarro County Exposition Center has been canceled.
According to www.gardenbroscircus.com, "If your event is cancelled, we will refund the amount you paid for your tickets (minus order processing, service and delivery fees) using the same payment method used for purchase."
Expo Center representatives want the public to know they don't have anything to do with the event other than renting the facility.
For more information contact"
Stellar
Entertainment
Group Inc.
PO Box 25777
Sarasota, FL 34277
Tel: 941.343.2378
Fax: 941.343.2397
Fun@GardenBrosNuclearCircus.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.