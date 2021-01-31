Circus.jpg

The Garden Bros. Circus set for Tuesday, Feb. 2 at the Navarro County Exposition Center has been canceled.

According to www.gardenbroscircus.com, "If your event is cancelled, we will refund the amount you paid for your tickets (minus order processing, service and delivery fees) using the same payment method used for purchase."

Expo Center representatives want the public to know they don't have anything to do with the event other than renting the facility.

For more information contact"

Stellar

Entertainment

Group Inc.

 PO Box 25777

Sarasota, FL 34277

Tel: 941.343.2378

Fax: 941.343.2397

Fun@GardenBrosNuclearCircus.com 

