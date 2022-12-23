Corsicana ISD Trustees approved a tax value limitation agreement with the Pisgah Ridge Solar II LLC.
The tax value limitation agreement deals with a school district’s Maintenance and Operations over the term of the agreement. Effectively, the agreement lessens the M & O tax rate for residents.
A reinvestment zone of the same name was also created, during the meeting Tuesday.
Board President, Dr. Seth Brown or his designee was authorized to execute the creation of the reinvestment zone.
The State Comptroller has certified and accepted the project, and the proposed agreement between Corsicana ISD and Pisgah Ridge Solar LLC.
A public hearing regarding the tax value agreement was held. Representatives for Pisgah Ridge Solar II LLC updated the Board on Phase 1 of the Pisgah ridge Solar project which is ongoing throughout the year.
At one point the project had over 400 people working on its construction, according to the project’s manager.
Commercial operations of the project’s first phase, are expected to begin by the end of the month.
Superintendent Dr. Diane Frost read 23 findings associated with the Texas tax code 313 tax incentives which caps the Maintenance and Operating portion of the tax allowing school districts to benefit from the other revenue infusions.
Chapter 313 tax incentives were not renewed during the latest legislative session, and are set to expire at the end of December.
Trustees approved the findings of the Texas Comptroller’s Office. Among the 23 findings was that the project will result in revenue gains for the school district and the local and regional tax base would increase. Another was that the project could have been located elsewhere.
The findings are included in the meetings final minutes.
The Corsicana Independent School Districts Board of Trustees meets at 2200 W. Second Ave. in Corsicana.
