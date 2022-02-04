The Corsicana ISD Board of Trustees approved the official school calendar for the 2022-2023 school year Jan. 24, during a regularly scheduled board meeting.
Members of the leadership team presented two calendar options for consideration Jan. 5. Members of the District Education Improvement Committee gathered feedback using e-mail, social media, and e-blast reminders as well as texts, from district staff, parents and community members.
More than 1,500 people completed surveys. Using that feedback from the first two options a third calendar was created.
The 2022-2023 school calendar includes 187 teacher days and 13 professional development/prep days.
The first day of school is Aug. 10, 2022 and the last day of school is May 26. Fall break is Oct. 17 through 21.
Corsicana ISD also approved increases in the daily rate of pay for substitute teachers. The pay increase is part of the district’s effort to keep and recruit more caring people to join its Tiger team.
Benefits of being a CISD substitute teacher include the flexibility to work as many days as desired providing instruction on a variety of subjects and working directly with students in a dynamic classroom setting.
The new base rate of pay for substitute teachers will be as follows:
$80 per day for a regular teacher assignment without a degree
$85 per day for a regular teacher assignment – Bachelor’s degree
$90 per day for a long-term teacher assignment
$80 per day for a regular special aide assignment
$90 per day for a long-term special aide assignment
$115 per day for certified teacher assignment
Regular assignments are up to 10 consecutive days in the same assignment. Long-term assignments are 11 or more consecutive days.
CISD will continue to screen all applicants and conduct background checks prior to hiring.
Eligibility requirements, and information on applying can be found on the CISD website at corsicanaisd.tedk12.com/hire/ViewJob.aspx?JobID=923
Superintendent Dr. Diane Frost reported that the Texas High School Coaches Association announced their official class of Rare Outstanding Compelled Knowledgeable Mentors for 2022.
Corsicana High School coach Chance Grayson was one of the 56 selected nominees out of the hundreds who applied to the selective program.
The ROCK Coaches Mentoring Program is a partnership formed between the Coaches Education Foundation, THSCA, and Texas A&M’s Thornton-McFerrin Coaching Academy.
The goal is to strengthen statewide coaching programs to retain coaches and administrators so that high school athletes can thrive from a solid training foundation to take their careers as student-athletes to the next level.
Grayson will have the opportunity to learn from coaches with a proven track record of success and collaborate with coaches from all over the state of Texas to develop and cultivate leadership skills, foster work alignment, explore best practices, combat apathy, and evolve as young professionals.
“I’m looking forward to representing our athletes and our district with coaches from across the state of Texas,” Grayson said. “I’m honored to be nominated and selected for such a great program and to be part of the greatest profession in the world.”
Frost congratulated Grayson upon receiving the opportunity.
“Chance Grayson is an exceptional leader who has served CISD as a coach and teacher for three years; in his time here, he has positively influenced our student athletes,” she said.
The second annual ROCK Coaches Mentoring Workshop will be presented at AT&T Stadium March 20 and 21.
Trustees approved the consent agenda before adjourning. The next scheduled Corsicana ISD meeting is Feb. 3. The Corsicana Independent School Districts Board of Trustees meets at 2200 W. Second Ave. in Corsicana.
