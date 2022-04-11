The Corsicana ISD School Board voted unanimously Monday to hire Mr. Aric Sardinea as Corsicana High School’s new football coach. The 47-year-old has spent the last six years leading Alief Elsik, a Class 6A school just outside of Houston.
Corsicana will be his third head coaching stop.
In his first head coaching role, Sardinea spent five seasons at East Texas juggernaut Daingerfield, where his squad played for a state title in his second season. He understands expectations in a one-school town.
“That was the No. 1 thing that appealed to me,” said Sardinea, who is leaving a school district with three 6A high schools. “I knew what the expectations were in Daingerfield, and I knew the success prior to me getting there.
“I want to continue to the success they have had in Corsicana."
Sardinea will also serve as Campus Athletic Coordinator at the high school.
His background as an Athletic Coordinator on the Elsik campus and Athletic Director at Daingerfield has prepared him from an organizational standpoint. His overall approach includes mentoring student athletes
on the field, creating a high-character culture within the school, and making sure student-athletes represent the school district and the community in a positive fashion. He also encourages family inclusion, with flag football games for dads and football orientations
for moms among some of his initiatives at previous stops.
“Coach Sardinea brings the character, attention to detail, and the organizational skills we want in a leader of our students,” said Dr. Diane Frost, Corsicana ISD Superintendent. “In addition to results
on Friday nights, we want someone who is a positive example for our students and can effectively lead our program year-round. He has proven capable of that in his previous roles.”
While at the helm at Elsik, the football program saw an increase of at least 35 student-athletes year-over-year, except for the COVID-ridden 2020 season, yet still increased 23 that season. That includes non-player support roles.
He encouraged participation in other sports, and even in other extracurricular activities.
“I want kids to understand how important it is to be involved, and not just with football,” Sardinea said. “I have recruited girls to the program to be trainers and other kids to be photographers. We have
two girls that want to be football coaches now because of their involvement.
“I want to take pride in Xs and Os, but I also want to take pride in all of our kids.”
A graduate of Tidehaven High School near the Texas coast, Sardinea earned his Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology/Special Education, and later his Master of Education from Angelo State University in San Angelo.
He spent four years as a grad assistant for Angelo State.
In 2001, he joined the staff at Rowlett High School as varsity passing game coordinator and receivers coach. In 2005, Sardinea was elevated to Offensive Coordinator. After four playoff appearances in five
years at Daingerfield, he made the jump to 6A with Elsik in 2016.
The Rams competed in the uber competitive District 23-6A that included Alvin Shadow Creek, with a state title and another finals appearance in the last four years, and Pearland, a 2010 state champion.
Sardinea and his wife Estefania will move to Corsicana soon. Estefania is a language therapist.
“We are excited to welcome Coach Sardinea and his wife to Corsicana,” Dr. Frost said.
