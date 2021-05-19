The Corsicana Independent School District Board of Trustees approved a special election on Nov. 2 to fill the vacancy left by previous Board President Dr. Kent Rogers who passed away at the end of January. Rogers spent 23 years on the school board, always dedicated to serving in the best interest of the community to provide the best education for students.
“There are some big shoes to fill on this Board,” said Leah Blackard, CISD Board President. “Knowing that we will have an election in November, I encourage anyone who is interested in serving on the Board to come to the meetings and schedule a time with the Superintendent to learn more.”
School board trustees are elected officials of the people who act as the district’s policy-making body for public education in Corsicana. The Board functions according to the state and federal laws, the rules and regulations established by the State Board of Education, the Texas Education Agency and the will of the people as expressed in district elections. Elected board members serve three-year terms without pay. The seven-member board acts officially only as a group, not as individuals.
“Maintaining high standards as a District to educate every child and provide opportunities to learn in a safe environment continue to be at the core of our mission,” Blackard said. “We need good people who are willing to learn and who are dedicated to serving our community in this capacity.”
The first day to file for a place on the ballot is July 17. The information for filing may be obtained from Merill Harrison at the CISD Superintendent’s Office 2200 W. 4th Ave. in Corsicana. Election day is Nov. 2.
