By Mark Archibald - Corsicana Daily Sun
The Corsicana ISD Board of Trustees approved across the board raises for teachers and staff across the district during a workshop held Monday.
The raises will be part of salary steps, and depend on years of service. The raises were considered as part of the proposed 2023-2024 fiscal year budget. The district is also gathering information about the health care coverage for district employees.
“These raises affect everyone from custodial to grounds to transportation,” said CISD Superintendent Diane Frost.
The proposed raises and healthcare coverage along with life insurance policies for employees are expected to cost the district more than $1.6 million.
The salary and benefit cost increases will not affect the district’s balanced budget.
“All pay scales will be adjusted up,” said Superintendent Frost.
The raises allow CISD to be above what districts the size of Corsicana are paying at different levels. According to Frost, the median salary for teachers across Texas is $59,626. CISD’s median salary would increase to $61,372.
“Corsicana is an attractive district for many reasons, we believe this is an excellent pay scale, said Frost.
Trustees also announced that they anticipate that the Maintenance and Operations and the Debt Services tax rates will decrease. No decision was made at Monday’s meeting, but a $100,000 homeowner could expect a savings of $300 for the year.
