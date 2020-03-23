2-22-18 CISD Logo.jpg

The Corsicana Independent School District Board of Trustees will conduct its meeting via videoconference Monday, March 23 at 4:30 p.m.

The following items are on the agenda:

• Public Comment: Public Comments received via the email address provided on the CISD website (publiccomment@cisd.org) will be read at this time.

• Resolution of the Board regarding wage payments during the emergency school closings.

• Consider the postponement or cancellation of the CISD Bond Election to be held on May 2, 2020.

• COVID-19 Update

– From Staff Reports

Tags

Recommended for you