The Corsicana Independent School District Board of Trustees will conduct its meeting via videoconference Monday, March 23 at 4:30 p.m.
The following items are on the agenda:
• Public Comment: Public Comments received via the email address provided on the CISD website (publiccomment@cisd.org) will be read at this time.
• Resolution of the Board regarding wage payments during the emergency school closings.
• Consider the postponement or cancellation of the CISD Bond Election to be held on May 2, 2020.
• COVID-19 Update
– From Staff Reports
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.