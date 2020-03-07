University Interscholastic League winners from Collins Intermediate School were recognized by the Corsicana ISD Board of Trustees, for a variety of academic competitions, including listening oral reading, creative writing, music memory, spelling, maps charts and graphs and number sense, during a special meeting Monday.
Superintendent Dr. Diane Frost congratulated the students and coaches for their efforts.
Frost also recognized middle school winners from the science fair competition. Winners will advance to the state competition. The Ag mechanics competition winners from Corsicana High School and Corsicana Middle School were also recognized by Frost during her report.
Trustees also moved to cancel the May 2, 2020 school board election. The re-elections of Seth Brown to Place 1, and Dr. Kent Rodgers to Place 2. Their re-elections were certified as neither Brown nor Rodgers garnered competition during the filing period.
The Board also approved a resolution to support the census. April 1 is National Census Day. The census helps the government apportion $675 billion in federal funds including those for education. Susan Johnson CISD Executive Director of Communications, Marketing and Public Relations, said, “The effort will be supported by a communication effort, including information on the website, social media engagement and letters home.”
The census is mandated by the U.S. Constitution every ten years. In 2020, officials are promoting that the census can be completed online or by phone in addition census workers will be going door to door in the coming months.
Census data is only used for statistical purposes and will not be released to other agencies. In an effort to facilitate a complete count CISD will host several events at their campuses in March and April.
Computer labs and Spanish translators will be available from 4 to 6 p.m., on the following days.
Corsicana High School March 24
Corsicana Middle School March 26
Carroll Elementary March 31
Fannin Elementary March 31
Sam Houston Elementary April 16
Drane Learning Center April 16
Bowie Elementary April 21
Navarro Elementary April 21
Collins Intermediate School April 23
The Board will make a decision on the Instructional Calendar for the 2020 -2021 school year will be adopted at the May 16 meeting of the Board. Surveys are being collected input on the two options is still being gathered, those interested can vote on the two options by using the CISD website.
The Board also heard an update on the progress of students’ district wide in the areas of math writing and reading proficiencies.
The presentation on the Response to Intervention report was given by Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum & Instruction, Kim Holcomb, said “We are excited about the growth we’ve had. The reports showed improved proficiency district wide in reading, writing and math skills measured in Kindergarten through Eighth grade.
The Board approved the consent agenda and adjourned into closed session without taking action. The next meeting of the CISD Board of Trustees will be held March, 16 at 2200 W. Fourth Avenue in Corsicana.
