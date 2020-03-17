The Corsicana Independent Board of Trustees met Monday to discuss potential coronavirus/COVID-19 contingency plans about the education and food service needs of students.
President Donald Trump issued stricter guidelines Monday, March 16 to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The guidelines limit the number of people who can gather to 10 people through March 31.
Superintendent Dr. Diane Frost said the district is planning for long-term and hoping for short-term.
Food distribution locations have been established to serve breakfast and lunch to all CISD students March 16 through 20. School buses will arrive at the following locations, and staff will distribute food from 10 a.m. to noon from parking lots to any CISD student.
The distribution locations include most Corsicana ISD campuses: Corsicana High School, Collins Intermediate, Sam Houston, Bowie, Fannin, Navarro, Carroll, and Travis locations.
In addition, buses will arrive at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Northside Baptist Church, Greater Love Church, MLK Center, Believers Bible Church, Catholic Church, and the YMCA.
Locations may be adjusted depending on student needs. Information will be available on the CISD website www.cisd.org/coronavirus.
Any CISD student may participate.
“Our goal is to get food to our kids during this time. Our students can easily identify a school bus from CISD where they will receive breakfast and lunch each day,” Dr. Frost said. “I appreciate our staff and community organizations who have offered to support these efforts.”
Administrators, Central office staff, campus security and counselors will also be available on location at those times.
Trustees are also developing instructional plans focused on core content areas. There will be online as well as paper-pencil options.
“There will be an opportunity, and resources available,” said Kim Holcomb, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction. “We want students to feel as if they are still learning, even as they aren’t able to be in our four walls.”
Duel language handouts will be available at the food drop off sites later this week. Parents and guardians will be informed of the educational opportunities later this week.
The Corsicana ISD’s website will be updated often, please keep up to date at www.cisd.org/coronavirus
Board Members also approved the refinancing of $83,832,524 million of the outstanding principal of the 2012, 2013, and 2015 bonds, as well as a 2015 refunding bond. These bonds are scheduled for repayment in February 2045. This action enables the refinancing of $76,540,000.
The district's outstanding principle totals from each of these are in excess of $81 million.
“Refinancing would save the district $11 million,” said Mike Nelson, who presented the information to the board. Nelson will also act as a delegate for the district in matters pertaining to the bond.
Dr. Frost provided an outline cost of some of the improvements of Corsicana High School that will be on the ballot for the bond election which was planned for May 2.
The building is celebrating its 50th year. Board members heard estimates of potential projects, which include security upgrades, plumbing, and electrical improvements at a projected cost of $7.2 million.
Roofing and HVAC are projected at $9.4 million. Classroom and original gym renovations, career tech area, media center, fine arts and restroom projections run $10.1 million. Work to the cafeteria and common area work is expected to cost $3.7 million. An additional $4.1 million will be used to relocate the transportation center and make improvements for the ag program.
Trustees approved the 2020-2021 instructional calendar. Parents, students, and faculty members and community members all provided input, which will have the 2021 school year end on May 28.
The adopted calendar is elongated, and largely ends half days, said Holcomb. Half days are still on the schedule for the day before Christmas Break and the last day of the school year. An additional change is a school holiday on Oct. 12.
The Board heard a report from Dr. Elmer Avellaneda on the progress of the bi-lingual and dual-language program.
A report on planned summer renovations to Fannin Elementary was also given.
A report was also provided on the E-Rate program. According to a provided handout, the program provides discounts on certain services and products that are essential for classrooms and libraries to receive internet connections.
The Board accepted the consent agenda then adjourned.
