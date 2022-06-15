Corsicana ISD has named Debbie Cottar as Assistant Superintendent of Special Programs and Clint Roddy as Executive Director of Athletics and Extracurricular Programs. Cottar has been with the CISD the last 45 years in various roles, while Roddy has spent the last nine years as Irving ISD Athletic Director.
Cottar, a former English teacher and principal, has spent the last 10 in administration. Areas under Cottar’s guide will now include Special Education, Dyslexia, 504, Deaf Education, ESL and federal programs.
“I will continue to meet the needs of all of our students,” said Cottar, who previously served as Director of Student Support. “Special Programs serve an important segment of our student population, and my focus is to make sure that service to them is both educationally beneficial and enjoyable.”
The Kerens native has 47 years of experience in education, teaching her first two years in the Kerens ISD. She is the longest-tenured Corsicana ISD employee and has taught sixth- and seventh-grade English Language Arts at the former Drane Intermediate, fourth grade at Fannin Elementary, served as curriculum director at Carroll Elementary, and in 2001 became the principal at Navarro Elementary, a role she had for 11 years.
“Mrs. Cottar has been a pillar of education for our district for many decades,” Superintendent Dr. Diane Frost said. “She has served in numerous capacities, filled in during times of need in others, and has simply been a rock star wherever duty called her.”
Roddy is already familiar with Corsicana. He graduated from Navarro College, and later coached there from 1997-’99.
“I hope to add value to the great things already going on there,” said Roddy, a Lancaster High School graduate who played baseball at Navarro. “I want to assist and support coaches so coaches can assist and support our kids.”
Prior to the stint in Irving, Roddy served as Assistant Athletic Director for the Dallas ISD for six years. At Irving, Roddy oversaw all sports for a district that includes three 6A high schools.
“Mr. Roddy has gained a wealth of experience in his time at both Irving and Dallas ISDs,” said Dr. Diane Frost, Corsicana ISD Superintendent. “That experience will be an asset for our coaches and student-athletes, and we welcome his wisdom and fresh viewpoint.”
Roddy has high school head coaching experience at Seagoville, where he also served as Athletic Coordinator before being promoted to Assistant AD.
