Superintendent Dr. Diane Frost reported about several academic and athletic achievements during the Jan. 13 meeting of the Corsicana ISD Trustees. Frost also reported that Corsicana ISD is in the running to be named the District of the Year Award presented by HEB during her Superintendent’s report.
Frost also acknowledged the work of Corsicana ISD Trustees January is School Board Appreciation month.
“Not every school district is fortunate to have a group of people as committed to their students as ours” said Frost.
Pictures and posters made by students expressed the theme of Forward Together. Frost thanked Trustees for their dedication and willingness to serve the community.
Trustees heard the findings of the annual audit report provided by Chris Pruitt, an audit partner from the certified public accounting firm Pattillo, Brown and Hill L.L.P. The district earned a clean opinion for the prior fiscal year, and grant audits. The district has approximately $19 million in unassigned fund balance which represents about 4 months of fund balance.
CISD has a positive balance according to Pruitt.
Trustees were updated on the district plans for Pre-K and Kindergarten registration. On Tuesday, March 28, Carroll Elementary will hold a Pre-K Program information night from 5:30 6:30 pm. A similar program will be held at Sam Houston Elementary highlighting the dual language program on Thursday March 30.
All campuses will hold a Kindergarten registration night on April 20, and April 27, from 5:30-6:30 pm.
Members of the Carroll Elementary early learning staff will be traveling to all elementary campuses to further assist with Pre-K registration.
Stay up to day with Corsicana ISD happenings with the Daily Sun and the districts various social media outlets.
Trustees were also updated on work occurring at Bowie Elementary following minor flooding that occurred over the Christmas break. The cause couldn’t be positively identified, although the flooding originated from a frozen or clogged pipe in a restroom. The damage to classrooms and other areas is expected to be less than the deductible approximately 4,000 to 4,500.
Trustees heard updates regarding Corsicana Education Foundation’s activities, which included fundraising opportunities and grant awards for teachers and graduating seniors.
The CEF Gala is scheduled for Oct. 7 at the Cook Education Center on the Corsicana Campus of Navarro College.
Trustees were also received updated that the Collins Scholarship was in good financial position. The funds are diversified with liquid assets available to account for scholarship awards
The consent agenda was approved before Monday’s regular meeting was adjourned.
The next meeting of the Corsicana Independent School District’s Board of Trustees will be Feb. 13 at 2200 W. Second Ave. in Corsicana.
