A resolution in support of public education, supporting all students in their education, and maintaining public education funding passed unanimously during Monday’s regular meeting of Corsicana ISD Trustees.
The resolution highlighted the value of public education within Corsicana and reiterated support for every student that attends schools within the Corsicana Independent School District.
Board members also heard a presentation from Amazing Shake program which represented Corsicana ISD in Atlanta.
Participants in the program, which is a competition for middle schoolers showcasing professional skills. The program allows students to learn and practice important life skills including professional handshakes, good manners and spontaneous public speaking.
Several team members who spoke at Monday’s meeting discussed the confidence they gained from the experience.
Superintendent Dr. Diane Frost also introduced members of the power lifting team who participated in the State championship competition, including Laikahs Kelly who won a State Championship in her division for Women’s Powerlifting. The Board congratulated Coaches and team members for their efforts.
“We are really proud of you, thank you for your dedication determination and commitment. Thank you for representing Corsicana ISD so well,” said Frost.
Trustees also heard a report on the the English as a Second Language Bilingual and Dual Language programs.
“The goal of the ESL and Bilingual Program is to help students achieve an academic, and cognitive proficiency and fluency in the English language,” said Molly Covington, coordinator of the bilingual program.
Corsicana ISD currently serves 1,680 emergent bilingual students which is approximately 27% of the total CISD student population. That number is higher than the 21% average in Texas.
The Board approved the consent agenda before adjourning the meeting.
The Corsicana ISD Board of Trustees meets regularly at 2200 W. Second Ave. in Corsicana.
