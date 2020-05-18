The Corsicana ISD Board of Trustees approved the transition plan to move Pre-Kindergarten and Head Start classes for three and four year-olds from the Drane Learning Center to Carroll Elementary. The purpose for the move is to align with the Board’s core values to provide every child the greatest opportunity to learn and to maintain a safe and secure environment.
Since Carroll Elementary’s renovation in 2017, there is additional space for approximately 350 students from Drane. Combined with current Carroll enrollment, the campus would be home to approximately 700 students for a Pre-K through fourth grade campus. In making this transition, the pre-kinder dual language class will move to the Sam Houston Elementary Dual Language campus.
“This is a positive move for both our students and teachers,” said Dr. Diane Frost, Superintendent of CISD. “The Drane facility has helped us grow our early childhood education program for the last two years. The three-story, 100 year-old building is not the best suited for our youngest students especially since we moved to full-day instruction last year.”
The Drane Learning Center will continue to provide space for the elementary gifted and talented program as well as the department offices for child nutrition. The Early Head Start program, for infants up to two-year olds, will also continue in their current location across the street from Drane.
The transition plan outlines the move that the Carroll staff will make to provide space for the incoming Pre-Kinder program. In addition, Pre-K classrooms at Drane will be relocated to Carroll in time for an August start date. Registration is currently taking place online for Pre-Kinder classes. These classes are open to children age 4 by Sept. 1.
There is no charge for Pre-K at Carroll as long as families meet the eligible criteria. The Dual Language Pre-K at Sam Houston is also registering online and offers a tuition-based option for those families who do not meet the eligibility for free Pre-K. For more information about these programs, or to register, please visit www.cisd.org/prekandkinderreg.
