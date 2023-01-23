Corsicana Independent School Board incumbents Dr. Seth Brown and Kamar Chamber recently announced their bids for reelection in the May 6 General Election.
“I am proud to announce that I am running for reelection for the school board again, on Place 1,” Seth Brown said. “It has been an adventurous four years, and I truly love helping the next generation of students meet and exceed their goals in Corsicana! I am very humbled by this experience and have learned so much. I appreciate all the support everyone has given me during this time and I hope you will continue to support our students and schools and teachers with our most precious resource, and that is the children of the future!”
“I made the decision to hopefully continue my journey on the CISD Board of Trustees,” Kamar Chambers said. “I filed to be re-elected to the CISD Board of Trustees for Place 2. It has been an interesting but inspiring journey thus far but there is so much more to be done and I can’t wait to continue to work toward the betterment of our children’s future. I say thank you to all who have supported us this far and looking forward to great things happening for our Community and District.”
Candidate filing for the May 6 General Election, for city council and school board trustee positions, opened Wednesday, Jan. 18. Candidate filing information can be obtained through local city halls or school districts.
The deadline for candidate filing for all municipal and school board positions is Friday, Feb. 17.
The last day to register to be eligible to vote in the May 6 General Election is Thursday, April 6.
