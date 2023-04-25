Three juveniles have been arrested in connection with the social media threats made against Collin Intermediate School, Corsicana ISD Chief of Police Scott Stephens said.
The investigation continues, Stephens said, and more arrests are possible.
“We want to thank Chief Stephens and his department for their work in quickly apprehending these individuals,” said Dr. Diane Frost, Superintendent of Corsicana schools. “As a district, we are committed to keeping our students, our staff, and our entire community safe. We also would like to thank Texas DPS and the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office for its assistance.”
The names of those arrested cannot be released because they are juveniles. Corsicana ISD will prosecute to the fullest extent possible.
Tres menores han sido arrestados en relación con las amenazas en las redes sociales contra la Escuela Intermedia Collin, dijo el jefe de policía de Corsicana ISD, Scott Stephens.
La investigación continúa, dijo Stephens, y es posible que se realicen más arrestos.
“Queremos agradecer al jefe Stephens y su departamento por su trabajo para detener rápidamente a estas personas”, dijo la Dra. Diane Frost, Superintendente de las escuelas de Corsicana. “Como distrito, estamos comprometidos a mantener seguros a nuestros estudiantes, nuestro personal y toda nuestra comunidad. También nos gustaría agradecer a Texas DPS y a la Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Navarro por su ayuda”.
Los nombres de los arrestados no pueden ser revelados porque son menores de edad. Corsicana ISD procesará en la mayor medida posible.
