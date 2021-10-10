Corsicana Independent School District plans to honor its late School Board President, Tigers team doctor and Navarro County Health Director Dr. Kent Rogers, who passed away in January from COVID-19, the virus he worked so hard to contain in the community.
CISD will dedicate its administration building to Dr. Rogers at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 at 2200 W. 4th Ave. The public is invited to attend.
The ceremony was announced during an Oct. 4 workshop where CISD trustees also heard updates on a number of topics.
The district received a 92% or “Superior Achievement” rating according to the criteria of the Financial Integrity Rating System report from the Texas Education Agency.
The Board was also updated on the District’s Accelerated Learning Plan. Stephanie Howell, Executive Director of Technology, were among those who talked about the implementation of the District’s Accelerated Learning Plan.
Following the passage of state legislation that requires targeted supplemental instruction built around the learning strategies designed to help a student demonstrate proficiency in each concept area. The additional targeted instruction must happen before, after, or be embedded in the existing school day. The law requires at least 30 hours of instruction per school year occurring at least one time per week.
Howell said she envisions some of the additional instruction happening during Tiger Time as well as 12 Saturdays of half-day instruction focused on literacy and math.
These days will be spread throughout the 2021-2022 school year. Preliminary plans are to schedule two Saturdays per month, with the exception of December with three Saturdays in February.
The Accelerated Learning Academy will end in March to focus on state required testing.
Superintendent Dr. Diane Frost announced the 2021-2022 Homecoming Court. Corsicana’s Homecoming is Oct. 15.
Frost congratulated the district’s athletic teams and invited the community to an upcoming community pep-rally. She also noted that the number of active COVID-19 cases in the district continues to decrease. As of Monday, there were 14 active cases, including students and staff.
Trustees nominated Rosie Kelley and Trustee Ed Monk to the Navarro County Central Appraisal Board.
Trustees also agreed to place the purchase of two new 77-seat buses, costing $215,688. The expenditure was planned and funds are in the school’s budget, and took steps to establish a committee to consider the 2022-2023 instructional materials.
Trustees approved home bound waivers as needed for the 2021-2022 school year, and received information about the changes involving a requirement for leave for officers who experienced trauma, or were forced to quarantine because of COVID-19.
Kim Holcomb, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum & Instruction, was among several who provided information to the Board about the district’s improvement plan. Several topics were discussed including changing learning opportunities Also discussed was safety and threat assessment as well as continuing educational goals.
Holcomb outlined the areas which exceeded state requirements highlighted areas where the district will work to improve.
She noted the allocation of resources to focus on learning fundamentals like phonics.
The district will also focus on the use of technology and training of faculty on technology as it continues to evolve. The district will continue to improve the infrastructure to allow for technological advancement.
Corsicana High School Principal Sean Kays previewed a partnership between Audubon Metals Texas and Navarro College. Kays also spoke to the Corsicana Economic Development Group Oct. 5.
The Board approved the consent agenda before adjourning the meeting to Executive Session where no action was taken.
The next meeting of the CISD Board of Trustees will be held Oct. 18 at 2200 W. Fourth Avenue in Corsicana.
