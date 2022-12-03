Monday’s meeting of the Corsicana ISD Board of Trustees included several presentations. The state-bound Ag Services team from Corsicana High School showcased its competition debate. They will compete in the Leadership Developments Events competition this week held at Sam Houston State University.
Trustees also heard updates Jennifer Farmer, Coordinator for CISD’s Gifted and Talented Program. Farmer highlighted student projects going on at multiple grade levels, including showcasing a video game created by some of the students, for board members.
The Gifted and talented program focuses on several areas including writing skills and team work. Future showcase dates and more information is available on the district’s website and social media platforms.
Superintendent Dr. Diane Frost reported that CHS Senior Jack Allen recently won a state competition for his short film Stuck. It’s about a young man dealing with life at home during the pandemic. Allen will participate in the national competition hosted by Bloomington IN. in June.
The District’s Elementary and Secondary Choir’s will present a Corsicana Christmas at the Palace Theater at 2 p.m. Saturday. The event is free to the public. Unwrapped toys and winter wear donations are encouraged.
Trustees also received updates about the buildings HVAC and other areas that are causing financial loss because of energy inefficiency. No decision was made regarding future plans. The Board and Dr. Frost said, “further review of the buildings was necessary to analyze where we are.”
The Board heard the first reading of policy updates regarding food service procedures and practices. These policies are routine and are expected to be considered within the consent agenda at a future meeting of the Corsicana ISD Board of Trustees.
The Corsicana Independent School Districts Board of Trustees meets at 2200 W. Second Ave. in Corsicana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.