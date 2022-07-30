The Corsicana City Council approved July 25, a change to its existing noise ordinance, a move Main Street Director Amy Tidwell said will encourage the night life of historic downtown Corsicana.
“The ordinance was amended because the previous city ordinance did not allow outdoor music after 7 p.m.” she said. “This will support a growing downtown with a vibrant night life and also the preserve quality of life for our downtown residents. I look forward to seeing downtown continue to grow!”
Under the amended ordinance, entertainers within the Historic Downtown District in an entertainment venue or restaurant may use sound amplification during periods of operation of the business days and times that coincide with the alcoholic beverage permit used by the venue. If no alcoholic beverage permit is applicable, sound amplification shall cease at 2 a.m., Saturday and Sunday and at midnight weekdays. Outdoor music events with or without amplification shall end at midnight. Variance for special events may be considered on a case-by-case basis.
This amendment only covers the Downtown Historic District. Other areas of the city will see no change in relation to this ordinance.
The city receives some portion of the TABC license fees.
The council also approved and adopted changes and additions of certain fees.
These fee increases include the vehicle inspection fee for the Corsicana Police Department, a flood plain determination fee which banks ask of perspective property owners will pay for surveys, and a utility service investigation fee.
“The increases allow Corsicana to cover our cost,” said City Manager Connie Standridge.
The council also adopted increased cemetery lot fees and agreed to a $0.15 cost per square foot price of the new T Hanger space at the C. David Campbell Municipal Airport in Corsicana. A price that is similar to other cities, according to Standridge.
The council announced that the Corsicana and Navarro County will hold their annual cleanup day from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. The council also voted to charge no fee for Corsicana residents on that day, and reduce the fee for Navarro County residents which the Navarro County Commissioners Courts have voted to cover in prior years.
The council also authorized the city manager to sell, trade, donate or dispose of property which was declared surplus.
The mayor’s appointments to Boards and Commissions were also approved.
During the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting two residents spoke in opposition to the water and energy demands connected to the proposed Riot Block Chain bit coin mining facility planned for a 256-acre site on FM 709 in Navarro County.
Mayor Denbow announced that the city will host Food Truck Friday, Aug. 5 between 5 and10 p.m. at 224 E. Fifth Ave. The city will host the final food truck Friday for the 2021 season, the first Friday in September.
Mimosas at the Market, will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 by Merle Norman.
The council approved the consent agenda before adjourning the meeting
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
