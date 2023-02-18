The Corsicana City Council approved and authorized amendments to the 2023 Fiscal year budget, at Monday’s council meeting. The move clears the way to pay for General Fund and Utility Fund expenditures and projects from the budget, instead of financing them. The General and Utility Fund expenditures and projects total approximately $1.5 million.
City Manager Connie Standridge said city would also save nearly $360,000 in budgeted debt service payments as well as $157,103 of interest payments due to rising interest rates.
The council approved a motion authorizing a membership account for the Corsicana Police Department to purchase Driving While Intoxicated toxicology blood kits from WorkQuest for $7.25 per kit, through the Texas Department of Public Accounts’ website.
The council also approved the 2022, Main Street Program Annual Report. Corsicana’s Main Street and Tourism Director, Amy Tidwell, noted several highlights of Corsicana’s historic Downtown, including $3.76 million in reinvestment and more than two-dozen rehabilitation projects on downtown buildings.
There were 20 new businesses and 39 jobs created, according to Tidwell. She also reported there were 505 volunteer hours logged by members of the Main Street Board, along the Navarro College Softball Team, with whom Main Street partnered.
“A lot of our kids’ events would not have been possible without the help of the Navarro College softball team,” Tidwell said.
Main Street sponsored 50 events in 2022, most Main Street programs in other community’s average less than 10 a year.
Mayor Don Denbow announced that City Offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 20, for Presidents’ Day. The landfill will be closed Saturday, Feb. 18. It will be open regular hours on Monday, Feb. 20.
Corsicana City Councilmen Chris Woolsey and Jeff Smith will host a town hall meeting to discuss permitting and inspections at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21. at the Corsicana Government Council Chambers at 200 N. 12 St. in Corsicana.
The town hall will begin at 5:30 p.m.
The consent agenda was also approved. The council adjourned into Executive Session. No action resulted from that session.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
