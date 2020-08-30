The Corsicana City Council approved a zoning change allowing for the construction of new duplexes Monday.
The request for a zoning change for several lots for Block 802 C, located on West Park Row Blvd. in Corsicana, was made by developer Terry Nichols, Jr. Nichols, who grew up in Corsicana, pledged to use local contractors and businesses when available.
Approval was granted after a public hearing and was conditional on each unit having two parking spaces allotted and the appropriate number of handicapped parking spaces designated.
The Council also held the first of two public hearings on the tax rate for the 2020-2021 fiscal year tax rate. The proposed rate of 0.6120 per $100 of property valuation is a decrease of the current rate. The second and final public hearing will be held Monday, Sept. 14.
The council will also hold a public hearing on the proposed budget Sept. 14. The budget and property tax rate are expected to be adopted on Sept. 21
City Manager Connie Standridge provided an update on the budget process following a budget workshop held just prior to Monday’s council meeting.
Standridge said the proposed budget, which currently meets the priorities and requirements of the council, would leave the General Fund unbalanced. Revenues collected using the proposed tax rate would equal approximately $61.3 million, with $72.6 million in expected expenditures including past bond issues.
The council decided to spend some of the available fund balance reducing the deficit to $306, 613. The city still has enough funds to cover 93 days of operating expenses which exceeds the best practices recommendation of 90 days.
The council approved and awarded bids for water and waste water chemicals for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. The funds are included in the budget; low bids were approved.
A local company, Chameleon Industries, came within 5% of the low bid, allowing them to earn the contract due to local government code. The city expects to spend nearly $489,000 on water and waste water chemicals during the next fiscal year.
The council authorized a contract amendment between the city, Corsicana Water and Adventure Park and the Texas Department of Agriculture, allowing extended time for employment verification required to complete the grant process. The deadline was extended Nov. 1, 2020. A bond will be renewed Sept. 18 and extended until Nov. 1 as well.
The city applied for and received a $750,000 reimbursement grant in September 2014 for infrastructure improvements in support of CWAP. The grant required permanent job creation in order to receive the funds. The number of 51 jobs was eventually reduced to 42 jobs, of which 51% were required to be held by low to moderate income persons.
In order to meet the stipulation of permanent job creation, an indoor trampoline park was added. It opened Aug. 7 of this year.
Pct. 3 Councilman Chris Woolsey voted against this seventh extension, as he had promised to do following the passage of the project’s last extension in March.
The council authorized the City Manager to execute the sale, trade, donation or disposal of out of date computer equipment.
The council approved recommended appointments made by the mayor and city manager.
Before adjourning the Mayor also announced that city offices would be closed for the Labor Day holiday on Monday, Sept. 7. The city landfill will be closed Sept. 5 through 7.
The mayor also announced that Navarro County and the city would host a tire disposal from 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 4 in the Navarro County Exposition Center parking lot.
Possible limitations per person may apply. An e-waste cleanup day is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the same location.
The next meeting of the Corsicana City Council will be Monday, Sept. 14
