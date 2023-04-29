The Corsicana City Council approved funds allowing work to be done at each of Corsicana’s Fire Stations. The council agreed to award the contract for the apparatus floor epoxy project for Fire Stations 1, 2, 3, and 4, at Monday’s regular council meeting.
Rene Sotelo’s bid of $88,810 will provide Epoxy Resin Flooring to the Apparatus Floors at Stations 1, 2, 3, and 4. The specifications in the RFP required the selected vendor to remove existing epoxy, that is in disrepair, and prep the floors to provide a ¼” non-slip epoxy.
The other bid was $157,470
A motion was also approved awarding a contract for the Fire Station 4 Foundation Repair project. The specifications of the contract required the vendor to design/propose foundation repair approved by a Professional Engineer. Two bids were received, Du West Services, Incorperated’s bid for $126,271, addressed foundation settling issues throughout the building 81 exterior and 26 interior piles/piers
The city also accepted the donation of an event trailer from the Humane Society of Navarro County to the Corsicana Animal Shelter. The Corsicana Animal Shelter hopes to increase animal adoptions by increasing the shelter’s visibility around the community.
The council approved the removal of the historic landmark designation of 1100 Mills Place due to changes to the façade and elevation of the property. The property owner supports the removal of the historic designation.
The council approved a plan to partner with TX Dot and submit an application in order to increase the number of sidewalks in key areas of the city including safe passage to schools, and other areas. The project would require a 20% match, approximately $600,000 of the total $3 million of the expected cost.
The council declared certain property items as surplus and authorized the City Manager to execute sale, trade, donation, or disposal of said property.
The council moved to confirm the mayor’s appointments to various boards and commissions.
A public hearing was held regarding requests for funding from non-profit community organizations for the 2024 fiscal year budget.
The council held an Executive Session but did no action resulted from that session.
In addition to the council’s regular Monday meeting a special meeting was held Friday morning when council members approved a motion seeking the support of the passage of Legislation creating the West Lake Ranch Municipal Management District during the current session of the Texas Legislature.
The item was tabled first at the April 10 meeting, then again April 24.
According to an information packet provided from the April 10, council meeting, WP Legacy, LP owns approximately 3,598.4 acres of land within the extraterritorial jurisdiction of the City of Corsicana that is undeveloped or underdeveloped. The developer plans to develop the land as a master-planned residential community.
Municipal Management Districts are governed by a Board of Directors which are elected by the residents. According to a state website Municipal Management Districts are necessary to promote, develop, encourage, and maintain employment, commerce, economic development and the public welfare in commercial areas…of metropolitan areas of the State.”
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
