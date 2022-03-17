The Corsicana City Council approved 10 applications for Historic Downtown District Reinvestment Tax Credits for 2021 during the March 14 meeting. The credits are used to rebate property owners who made eligible improvements to their property.
Corsicana and Navarro County Economic Development Director John Boswell reported that reinvestment equaled $141,410.24. The City of Corsicana tax credits came to $5,841.11, while Navarro County’s totaled $4,697.70.
The Council authorized the purchase of approximately 368 acres of property adjacent to the existing city landfill and other city buildings.
Referred to as Property ID 44842 and Property ID 44767 in the records of the Navarro Central Appraisal District, the price of the property was not immediately made public. The city will pay for the property out of the Sanitation Fund with the remainder of the cost coming from the General Fund.
City Manager Connie Standridge called the purchase a good investment for the future of Corsicana.
The council denied a resolution requesting an amendment to the 2022 fiscal year budget. The Convention and Visitors Bureau requested an additional $25,000 to fund a visitor’s kiosk across from the pocket park on Beaton Street. Quotes from the vendor doubled the cost with $5,000 added for installation. The total cost of the project was expected to be around $45,000.
A zoning change from Single-Family to Two-Family for Block 281, Lot 10 was approved. The item tabled at the Feb. 28 council meeting had previously received necessary and appropriate variances. The applicant wants to have an ADA compliant duplex on the vacant lot.
The Council also declared certain property from several city departments as surplus and authorizing the City Manager to execute sale, trade, donation, or disposal of said property.
The council approved the appointment of the Election Judges, Alternate Election Judges, Early Voting Clerk, Early Voting Ballot Board, Central Counting Station Judges, and personnel for the City’s General Election to be held May 7.
Pct. 1 Councilwoman Susan Hale will be on the ballot and incumbent City Councilwoman Ruby Williams will face Charles Dunnahoe for the opportunity to represent Pct. 2.
Mayor Don Denbow and the council designated the month of April as Fair Housing Month in the City of Corsicana. The annual proclamation codifies support for Fair Housing activities within the city.
Denbow announced the city will hold an E-Waste Day Saturday, April 2 in the parking lot of the Youth Expo Building from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The council approved the mayor’s appointments and the consent agenda before adjourning into Executive Session. The council returned without taking action.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
