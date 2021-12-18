The Corsicana City Council approved Monday the publication of certificates of tax and revenue obligation. The issuance of debt would include both self-supporting debt totaling $6.7 million for Lake Halbert improvements, and an additional $3 million for utility upgrades. Ad valorem tax backed debt includes $6 million for road construction and improvements.
The council previously tabled the item at the Nov. 8 council meeting.
The city has since received bids more in line with the original expectations of the cost. This action did not award bids.
The council also codified an animal control ordinance an expanded the definition of ‘Dangerous Dog’ to include unprovoked attacks on livestock and domesticated animals, which cause bodily injury in a place other than the animal’s enclosure. The ordinance already included unprovoked attacks on humans and other dogs within the city limits.
The closure and abandonment of a 20-foot alley between South Second and South First Street, was granted following the request from an adjacent property owner. The city will maintain a public utility and drainage easement.
The council also agreed to the sale of a 50 foot by 50 foot piece of property owned by the city to an adjoining property owner for $1,500 plus closing costs.
The council approved the city’s financial policies, including the capitalization, credit card, financial, fraud, investment/collateralization, as well as the purchasing Policy, and Records Management Policy. The financial policy and purchasing policies were updated in July. This action keeps all of the city’s financial policies on the same schedule and is routine.
Mayor Don Denbow announced that the City’s offices will be closed on Dec. 23, and 24 in observance of Christmas.
The landfill will be open regular hours on Dec. 23, closing for Christmas, on Christmas Eve at 1:30 pm.
The mayor also announced that the Children’s Winter Reading program will take place from Dec. 17 through Jan. 8, at the Corsicana Public Library, located at 100 N 12th St, Corsicana.
There were no appointments or Executive Session held Monday, the council approved the consent agenda before adjourning the meeting.
