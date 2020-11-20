The Corsicana City Council met Monday to canvass the results of the Nov. 3 General Election. Navarro County Election Administrator, Dan Teed, thanked poll workers and others for their hard work during this election season before reading the vote totals for the city’s two contested council races.
According to Teed, there were a few legally cast provisional and mail in ballots accepted by the second ballot board, which slightly increased the raw vote totals and percentages from the unofficial numbers posted after the election.
In Pct. 1, Susan Hale received 55.61% of the vote, for a total of 843 votes. Arlen Swartzentruber garnered 673 votes, or 44.39% of the vote, in his first attempt at winning political office.
Pct. 2 Incumbent Ruby Williams won reelection with 706 votes, or 59.73% of the total ballots cast. Williams defeated Ralph Gonzalez whose total was 476 votes for a percentage of 40.27% of the votes cast in the precinct.
Both Hale and Williams were administered the Oath of Office before adjourning into Executive Session, where no action was taken.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.