The Corsicana City Council heard from Justin Underwood, a Captain and Shift Commander, with the Corsicana Fire Department, during the Public Forum portion of the July 26 meeting. Underwood, who also serves as spokesman for the Corsicana Fire Association 1550, discussed the importance of competitive salaries with comparable cities promotional opportunities, and staffing retention and recruitment.
The council adopted a resolution directing the Navarro County Tax Assessor to calculate the voter approved tax rate at 8%. The action does not necessarily mean that the city will raise the tax rate. The move, in accordance with Senate Bill 1438, followed Gov. Greg Abbott’s disaster declaration after the February winter storm.
The tax rate is expected to be calculated and presented at the Aug. 9 council meeting.
The council also authorized the city to participate in a review of proposed gas utility rate increases, with a collation of Texas municipalities, following the February winter storm.
A bid for the HVAC maintenance contracts, effective Aug. 1, 2021 through July 30, 2023, was awarded to the low bidder, Lochridge Priest for the city municipal buildings, plants and landfill. Lochridge Priest currently services the city’s HVAC systems.
The council approved the purchase of an emergency generator for the Ground Storage Facility located on West State Highway 31. The city anticipates a cost savings of $13,000 by purchasing the generator now. The funds for the contract and equipment are part of the American Rescue Act appropriations, through the Texas Department of Emergency Management.
Also approved was a zoning change and a special use permit, required for a manufactured home to be located on W. 16th Ave. in Corsicana.
Mayor Denbow announced that the Navarro County and the City of Corsicana 2021 cleanup day will be from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7.
The council approved the mayor’s appointments and the consent agenda before adjourning into closed session, where no action was taken.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
