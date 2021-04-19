Corsicana Fire Chief Paul Henley, recently named the Texas Fire Chief of the year by the Texas Fire Chiefs Association, was recognized April 12 by the mayor and council.
The mayor’s recognition highlighted the Chief’s response to COVID-19, and the mitigation of the virus, as well as other various logistical opportunities navigated in the last year.
The Council were also updated regarding the findings of the Annual Financial Report. The audit found the city’s financial statements were “materially correct across all funds.” The General Fund has funds necessary to cover 130 days of expenses which exceeds the 90 days required by the state. The Utility Operations and sanitation funds also improved over last year.
The council approved minor changes to an ordinance regarding speed restrictions within the city limits. A recent Texas Department of Transportation speed study recommended changes on Highway 22 from the city limits to the intersection of 15th Street and Highway 31. The issue was first addressed at the Council’s March 8 meeting and was revisited Monday, because mile marker designations were slightly off.
The proposed changes included mile post designation changes, as well as speed limit increases in the Collins School zone from 20 miles per hour to 25.
The council also approved changes to the municipal fees ordinance. The changes will allow the city to recoup the administrative costs associated with the vaccine hub. Private Insurance companies as well as Medicare and Medicaid will be billed. FEMA programs will cover the cost for uninsured individuals.
“No individual will receive a bill for the vaccine,” Henley said.
The council also discussed and codified fees associated with licensing and other fees in coordination with the Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission.
The council also voted to suspend the effective date of proposed utility rate increases sought by Atmos Energy until June 11. The action allows Corsicana and other municipalities within the coalition time to review the request and ensure they have followed the correct statutes.
If approved Residential customers affected by the change would likely see an estimated increase of $4.55 per month, commercial costumers would pay an extra $14.52 per bill and industrial customers would pay an additional $262.44.
The council approved the city manager to sell donate trade or dispose of the property which previously was owned by the Corsicana Fire Department.
The council approved a five-year tax freeze for Down on the Corner LLC. The property located at 301 N. Beaton St. is within the historic downtown revitalization district must remain on the tax roll at full tax valuation for ten years following the freeze before the property is eligible for an additional freeze.
The council approved the low bid of 115,382 awarded to West Highway – 31 Contractors for roof replacement of the Corsicana Central Fire Station.
The council adjourned into Executive Session but returned without taking action.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
