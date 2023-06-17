The Corsicana City Council authorized a routine motion on Monday, allowing the city and other similar municipalities to review proposed rate increase requests made by Atmos Pipeline-Texas. The energy company is seeking a 14.4 percent rate increase which equates to approximately $119.4 million potential increase in revenue.
The council also agreed to the creation and designation of a Reinvestment Zone for 3.5 acres inside the State Highway 31 Industrial Park in Corsicana.
Corsicana and Navarro County Economic Development Director, John Boswell, was designated as a liaison to act in all matters pertaining to the property development and tax abatement zone.
The move allows Corsicana Rice Partners, LLC to develop the property and construct a new manufacturing facility, including all site work, streets, water, wastewater, and other necessary utilities for the building.
The council also approved a sign permit for the construction of a digital billboard located at 3510 S. IH-45 W.
Mayor Mike Fletcher announced that city offices would be closed Monday, June 19 to observe the Juneteenth holiday. The landfill will be closed Saturday June 17, and open for regular hours on Monday.
The council approved the consent agenda as well as the reappointment of Pct. 2 Councilwoman Ruby Williams to the position of Mayor Pro Tem.
No Executive Session was held after the adjournment of the regular meeting.
The city also held two preliminary budget work sessions this week. One was held prior to Monday’s city council meeting to discuss council members priorities for next year’s budget. The other work session was a Joint meeting with Navarro County Commissioners, held Wednesday, at the City Government Center in Corsicana.
No decisions were made during either work session.
More budget meetings are anticipated for both the City of Corsicana and Navarro County in the coming weeks.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. Twelfth Street.
