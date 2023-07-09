From Staff Reports
The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 10 in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. Twelfth Street.
Items on Monday's City Council Agenda include:
• MINUTES
Consider approving the Minutes for the City Council Regular Session of June 26, 2023.
• PUBLIC FORUM
• PUBLIC HEARINGS
• ORDINANCES
• RESOLUTIONS
Consider authorizing participation in the City of Corsicana/Navarro County Cleanup Day on August 12, 2023, and approving a reduced fee for non-Corsicana (Navarro County) residents.
• APPOINTMENTS
Confirm the Mayor’s appointment to the Planning and Zoning Commission.
• REPORTS and MISCELLANEOUS ANNOUNCEMENTS
a. Presentation of report on Economic Outlook.
b. Mayor/Council
• EXECUTIVE SESSION:
The Council will recess into closed or executive session to receive attorney’s advice on legal matters pursuant to Section 551.071 of the Texas Government Code, to deliberate on certain matters concerning real property pursuant to Section 551.072 of the Texas Government Code, and to discuss economic development negotiations pursuant to Section 551.087 of the Texas Government Code.
12. RETURN TO OPEN SESSION: The Council will consider and act upon items discussed under Executive Session, as necessary.
