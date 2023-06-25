From Staff Reports
The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 26 in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. Twelfth Street.
Items on Monday's City Council Agenda include:
• MINUTES
Consider approving the Minutes for the City Council Budget Work Session of June 12,
2023, the City Council Regular Session of June 12, 2023, and the Joint Special Meeting
of the City Council and the Navarro County Commissioner’s Court of June 14, 2023.
• PUBLIC FORUM
• PUBLIC HEARINGS
Receive public input regarding a request to close and abandon an undeveloped portion of
West Woodlawn Avenue.
• ORDINANCES
Consider a request to close and abandon an undeveloped portion of West Woodlawn
Avenue.
• RESOLUTIONS
Consider approving the Navarro Central Appraisal District 2024 Proposed Operating
Budget.
• APPOINTMENTS
Confirm the Mayor’s appointment to the Landmark Commission.
• REPORTS and MISCELLANEOUS ANNOUNCEMENTS
Mayor/Council
• EXECUTIVE SESSION:
The Council will recess into closed or executive session to
receive attorney’s advice on legal matters pursuant to Section 551.071 of the Texas
Government Code, to deliberate on certain matters concerning real property pursuant to
Section 551.072 of the Texas Government Code, and to discuss economic development
negotiations pursuant to Section 551.087 of the Texas Government Code.
12. RETURN TO OPEN SESSION: The Council will consider and act upon items
discussed under Executive Session, as necessary.
