The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 26 in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. Twelfth Street.

Items on Monday's City Council Agenda include:

• MINUTES

Consider approving the Minutes for the City Council Budget Work Session of June 12,

2023, the City Council Regular Session of June 12, 2023, and the Joint Special Meeting

of the City Council and the Navarro County Commissioner’s Court of June 14, 2023.

• PUBLIC FORUM

• PUBLIC HEARINGS

Receive public input regarding a request to close and abandon an undeveloped portion of

West Woodlawn Avenue.

• ORDINANCES

Consider a request to close and abandon an undeveloped portion of West Woodlawn

Avenue.

• RESOLUTIONS

Consider approving the Navarro Central Appraisal District 2024 Proposed Operating

Budget.

• APPOINTMENTS

Confirm the Mayor’s appointment to the Landmark Commission.

• REPORTS and MISCELLANEOUS ANNOUNCEMENTS

Mayor/Council

• EXECUTIVE SESSION:

The Council will recess into closed or executive session to

receive attorney’s advice on legal matters pursuant to Section 551.071 of the Texas

Government Code, to deliberate on certain matters concerning real property pursuant to

Section 551.072 of the Texas Government Code, and to discuss economic development

negotiations pursuant to Section 551.087 of the Texas Government Code.

12. RETURN TO OPEN SESSION: The Council will consider and act upon items

discussed under Executive Session, as necessary.

