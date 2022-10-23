The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
Items on Monday's City Council Agenda include:
• Consider approving the City of Corsicana 2023 Calendar and Change the Date of December 2023 Council Meetings.
• Confirm Mayor’s appointment to the Main Street Advisory Committee.
• Reports and miscellaneous announcements: Mayor/Council
• Executive Session: The Council will recess into closed or executive session to receive attorney’s advice on legal matters pursuant to Section 551.071 of the Texas Government Code, to deliberate on certain matters concerning real property pursuant to Section 551.072 of the Texas Government Code, and to discuss economic development negotiations pursuant to Section 551.087 of the Texas Government Code.
• Return To Open Session: The Council will consider and act upon items discussed under Executive Session, as necessary
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.