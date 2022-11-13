The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14 in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
Items on Monday's City Council Agenda include:
• Announcement by Main Street/Tourism Director.
• Public comments.
• Receive public input regarding the creation and designation of the proposed Reinvestment Zone No. 22-03 pursuant to Chapter 312 of the Texas Tax Code; designating an authorized representative to act in all matters; and designating a liaison to act on all matters pertaining to the property development and tax abatement zone.
• Receive public input regarding a proposed amendment to Chapter 7, entitled Offenses and Nuisances, Article 7.100 Noise Pollution, of the City Code of Ordinances concerning sound amplification in the Historic Downtown District.
• Consider the creation and designation of proposed Reinvestment Zone 22-03 pursuant to Chapter 312 of the Texas Tax Code; designating an authorized representative to act in all matters; and designating a liaison to act on all matters pertaining to the property development and tax abatement zone.
• Consider amending Chapter 7, entitled Offenses and Nuisances, Article 7.100 Noise Pollution, of the City Code of Ordinances concerning sound amplification in the Historic Downtown District.
• Consider approving award of bid for the City of Corsicana’s 175th Birthday Gala catering services.
• Consider declaring certain property as surplus and authorizing the City Manager to execute sale, trade, donation, or disposal of said property.
• Appointments
• Reports and miscellaneous announcements Mayor/Council
• Executive Session: The Council will recess into closed or executive session to receive attorney’s advice on legal matters pursuant to Section 551.071 of the Texas Government Code, to deliberate on certain matters concerning real property pursuant to Section 551.072 of the Texas Government Code, and to discuss economic development negotiations pursuant to Section 551.087 of the Texas Government Code.
• Return To Open Session: The Council will consider and act upon items discussed under Executive Session, as necessary.
