The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, April 25 in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
Items on Monday's City Council Agenda include:
• Receive public input regarding requests for funding from non-profit community organizations for the 2023 fiscal year budget.
• Confirm the Mayor’s appointment to various boards and commissions.
• Reports and Miscellaneous Announcements Mayor/Council
• Executive Session: The Council will recess into closed or executive session to receive attorney’s advice on legal matters pursuant to Section 551.071 of the Texas Government Code, to deliberate on certain matters concerning real property pursuant to Section 551.072 of the Texas Government Code, and to discuss economic development negotiations pursuant to Section 551.087 of the Texas Government Code.
• Return to Open Session: The Council will consider and act upon items discussed under Executive Session, as necessary.
