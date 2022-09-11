The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St., with a Work Session set for 4 p.m. prior to the meeting.
Items on Monday's City Council Agenda include:
• Receive public input regarding ratifying the property tax increase reflected in the Fiscal Year 2023 Adopted Budget and acknowledging that the increase raises more in tax revenue than the Fiscal Year 2022 Adopted Budget. (This item was tabled August 22, 2022.)
• Receive public input regarding adopting the Tax Rate of $0.5288 for Fiscal Year 2023. (This item was tabled August 22, 2022.)
• Consider ratifying the property tax increase reflected in the Fiscal Year 2023 Adopted Budget and acknowledging that the increase raises more in tax revenue than the Fiscal Year 2022 Adopted Budget. (This item was tabled August 22, 2022.)
• Consider adopting the Tax Rate of $0.5288 for Fiscal Year 2023. (This item was tabled August 22, 2022.)
• Consider declaring certain property as surplus and authorizing the City Manager to execute sale, trade, donation, or disposal of said property.
• Consider approving award of bid for Asphaltic Materials.
• Consider approving award of bid for Fuel Services.
• Consider approving award of bid for Gravel and Road Material.
• Consider approving award of bid for Water/Wastewater Chemical Bids.
• Consider approving the City Manager’s appointment to the Civil Service Commission.
• Reports and miscellaneous announcements: Mayor/Council
• Executive Session: the council will recess into closed or executive session to receive attorney’s advice on legal matters pursuant to section 551.071 of the Texas Government Code, to deliberate on certain matters concerning real property pursuant to section 551.072 of the Texas Government Code, and to discuss economic development negotiations pursuant to section 551.087 of the Texas Government Code.
• Return to Open Session: The Council will consider and act upon items discussed under Executive Session, as necessary.
