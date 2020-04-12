The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, April 13.
Effective March 16, 2020, and subject to specific conditions, the Governor of the State of Texas has temporarily suspended portions of the Open Meetings Act requirements. In order to minimize public gatherings, the Corsicana City Council meeting scheduled for Monday, April 13, 2020, will be closed to the public.
Items on Monday's City Council Agenda include:
• Consider ordering the General Election of May 2, 2020, be postponed until the Uniform Election Date of November 3, 2020. (This item was tabled on March 23, 2020.)
• Consider approving the April 8, 2020, updated declaration for a Local State of Disaster.
• Consider approving award of contract for the Construction of Gas Distribution Line at 4000 West Second Avenue.
• Consider approving award of contract for the NE Post Oak Creek Drainage Project.
The meeting will be livestreamed, as always. Citizens may access the live broadcast by visiting the City of Corsicana website at www.cityofcorsicana.com then choose “Broadcasts” from the row of icons across the screen, then under “Live Broadcasts of Meetings” and select “City Council Meetings” to view the meeting.
The complete agenda packet is located on the same website under “Government” then “Agenda Center” and “City Council.” Select the agenda for the March 23, 2020, meeting. In addition, there will be a call-in number available for citizens to ask questions or participate. The number is 903-654-4842.
Members of the public who wish to communicate with the Council may do so through email. Email addresses for all Council members are on the website. Those who require special accommodations should contact 903-654-4803 with any requests.
