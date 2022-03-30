The Corsicana City Council passed a resolution allowing the city to respond to Atmos Energy Corporation-MidTex Division’s application to increase rates under the Gas Reliability Infrastructure Program.
Monday’s action suspends the effective date of the application for 45 days. Within that time, the city can continue to review the proposed price increase along with other members of the Atmos Texas Municipalities.
If the proposed rate increases are implemented residential customers would see an increase of $5.15 per customer on their monthly bill. Commercial customers would pay an extra $16.47 per month, while industrial customers would pay an additional $309.07 per month.
The council also approved designated SH 31 as a truck route from the east and west intersections of SH 31 and Business SH 31-D in Corsicana.
Although truck traffic has decreased through town on Business SH 31-D, since the Relief Route opened around the South Side of Corsicana, the city is requesting that the Texas Department of Transportation designate truck traffic be allowed on Business SH 31-D for local deliveries only.
TxDOT will also be asked to erect signage for these newly designated truck routes, as part of the request.
The council agreed to change the date of the second regular scheduled City Council meeting in May from May 23 to May 16. This change was required to comply with the state’s required time frame to canvass the results from the May 7 municipal elections.
The council awarded the bid to provide communications equipment and installation obtained through the FY 2020 FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant to Huffman Communications.
Huffman Communications was one of two companies which responded to the city’s Request for Proposal, and the only one which met all of the requirements.
They agreed to provide and install the communications equipment obtained through the grant for $109,116.90. The P-25 compliant communications equipment includes three mobile repeaters, 11 mobile radios, 10 base station radios and 21 portable radios.
The mayor’s announcements included a reminder that the Outdoor Fashion Show the Strut Down Beaton will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 31.
Food Truck Friday will be held every first Friday from April through September. A food truck will be at 224 E. Fifth Avenue from 6 to 9 p.m. beginning April 1.
There will be an E-Waste Day Saturday, April 2 in Youth Expo parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
