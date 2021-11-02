The Corsicana City Council and Navarro County Commissioners held a joint meeting Monday to discuss what Corsicana Mayor Don Denbow characterized as “critical” staffing shortages in the Corsicana Fire Department.
Corsicana City Manager Connie Standridge said the issue isn’t going to be fixed overnight and, along with several members of the Corsicana Fire Department, supported privatizing EMS service for a year or two.
The city council engaged in preliminary discussions to consider privatizing the city and county’s EMS service with Allegiance, a private EMS provider.
According to Standridge, this is not the same plan that was discussed earlier this year when Allegiance was one of two companies that presented information following the city’s request for proposals.
Mayor Denbow stressed that good service and care is paramount in this decision.
“We are currently down 20 paramedics,” he said. Those losses leave 46 total paramedics in the fire department, with more losses expected by the end of the month.
“If three more paramedics leave Corsicana, the city won’t be able to operate Emergency Medical Services,” he said.
Corsicana is a “training ground” for other cities, according to Denbow.
“We have lost 68 firefighters in the last five years” he said.
There are currently 66 total positions budgeted, including 27 EMS and 39 fire fighters paid for out of the General Fund.
Alley Hollcut the city’s Director of Human Resources and civil service director, discussed the requirements for posting the civil service test, which include 10 days minimum notice, though the standard practice is between 30 to 45 days.
She also detailed the net losses in the police and fire departments in 2020 and thus far in 2021.
Hollcut outlined the cities practices for advertising the testing date at government buildings, on all of the city’s social media platforms as well as applicable online job sites and the newspapers of record in Corsicana and surrounding cities.
She explained that in addition to meeting the civil service requirements, the applicant must pass a written exam, meet the physical requirements and successfully complete the background check process before receiving an offer of employment.
Council members and County Commissioners agreed that it was normally during the polygraph portion of background checks and drug screenings that causes many to drop out before they can be considered.
The process to hire an applicant takes several months, but the Civil Service Commission is considering loosening some of the requirements to those who are enrolled in the fire academy to be hired before they gain their certifications.
The council also discussed the possibility of multi-tiered hiring incentives of $10,000 and $15,000 for desired certifications.
Though there are some within the Fire Department who expressed issues with hiring incentives.
“Incentive pay would place a new recruit with more money than a two or three-year fireman who has busted his tail for that time,” Capt. Justin Underwood said.
“I don’t know what the fix-all is but I think it’s time we look for outside help,” he said.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Eddie Moore said that this issue is “all fun and games until someone needs an ambulance.”
“The next steps in the process include discussions between the city manager and members of the Corsicana Fire Department and myself,” Denbow said.
Something has to be done soon, he said.
Stay up to date with the Daily Sun as this story continues to develop.
